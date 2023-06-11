Left Menu

Communal violence hampers development, says Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

The incidents of communal violence will hamper development works as investors will be discouraged from financing projects in violence-hit regions, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Sunday. Addressing reporters here, Rao, who has been appointed as Dakshina Kannada district-in charge Minister, asked the district administration, zilla panchayat and other local bodies to accord priority to development initiatives. He said the government programmes should reach the actual beneficiaries in a time-bound manner without discrimination of caste and religion. The Minister called upon the police to take stringent action against those who indulge in activities disturbing the law and order in the district. He also wanted the police to have effective control over youths who are provoked by hate speeches and work for communal harmony in the district. Rao said he was glad to be appointed as the district-in-charge Minister and will work for the people of Dakshina Kannada understanding their sentiments. He asked the district authorities to take necessary precautions ahead of the monsoon season. To a question, he said the government will review the allocation of hundreds of acres of land to RSS and its affiliated organisations during the previous rule. District Congress committee president Harish Kumar MLC, Ashok Kumar Rai MLA, party leaders Shakunthala Shetty, J R Lobo and Ivan D'Souza were among those present.

