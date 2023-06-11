Police authorities assured proper probe: Army after jawan's wife claims molestation

Taking note of the alleged molestation of a jawan's wife by more than forty people, the Indian Army on Sunday put out a statement saying they got in touch with the police administration, which assured proper investigation. The jawan's wife alleged that she was attacked and molested by more than forty people and also verbally abused.

"An Indian Army soldier in uniform gave a statement fearing for the safety of his family. Army has already contacted the #Police authorities who have assured all help post-investigation," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the Indian Army's Northern Command. The army said that they accord high priority to the well-being of families, who stay away from the soldiers deployed in field areas.

"Action is at hand to arrest others. The #IndianArmy accords high priority to well being of families who stay away from the soldiers deployed in field areas. In the instant case, local military authorities have reached out to the families and are also in constant touch with the civil #administration including civil police to ensure the safety of the soldier's family. Police have assured safety of the family," the Northern Command tweeted. Earlier in the day, the jawan had alleged that she stripped half-naked and beaten very badly.

"More than 40 people attacked me. They verbally abused me using obscene language. They also touched me inappropriately. They are not letting our family live in peace. They are threatening me," the wife of the jawan said in Vellore on Sunday. The Superintendent of Police, Thiruvannamalai, Karthikeyan said an FIR was registered under relevant sections on a complaint lodged by the jawan.

"Based on a complaint by the jawan, an FIR was filed under relevant sections. Two of the accused -- Ramu and Hariprasad -- have already been arrested," the SP said. He said preliminary investigation suggests that the incident was the fallout of a "civil dispute".

"It appears to be the fallout of a civil dispute. Yes, some things happened. However, what we are saying as of now is only on the basis of the preliminary investigation. A thorough probe in the next couple of days will give us a better sense of what might have happened," said Karthikeyan. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)