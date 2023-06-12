Mexico's ruling party to announce 2024 presidential candidate on Sept. 6

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's ruling National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) said on Sunday its candidate for the 2024 presidential election will be announced on Sept. 6.

The winner will be declared following five polls to be carried out by the party, Alfonso Durazo, MORENA governor of the northern state of Sonora, said following a meeting of the leftist party's leadership in Mexico City. All those competing for the party's 2024 candidacy must step down from public office to campaign, MORENA resolved.

That decision had been widely anticipated, and followed what party insiders said was a recommendation made by Lopez Obrador on Monday evening which aimed at keeping his movement united.

