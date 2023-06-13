NIA attaches house of Hurriyat leader in Srinagar
The NIA on Tuesday attached a residential property belonging to Hurriyat Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Khanday alias Ayaz Akbar in Maloora area of the city in connection with a terror funding case. The sleuths reached the house of Kansas, who was a close aide of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, at Maloora Tuesday morning, officials said.
They said the NIA officials put up a board announcing the attachment of the house and land measuring 1 kanal and 10 Marla (8,160 square feet) belonging to Khanday.
The attachment was carried out on the basis of an order passed by the NIA court in Delhi on May 31.
