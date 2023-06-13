Left Menu

NATO chief says Ukrainians making advances in the counteroffensive

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 21:00 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ukrainians are making advances and gaining ground in their counteroffensive, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday, although he added it was still early days in Kyiv's renewed push against Russia's invasion.

In brief remarks ahead of his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Stoltenberg said the NATO alliance was preparing for the leaders summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, where it was expected to step up further support for Ukraine.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

