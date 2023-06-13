Left Menu

AAP leaders condemn ED raid at TN Minister's premises in Tamil Nadu

"BJP's misuse of central agencies to harass and intimidate the opposition continues unabated. Strongly condemn the ED raids against Thiru V Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu's Electricity Minister. Blinded by political vendetta, the BJP is causing irreversible damage to our democracy," said Delhi's Chief Minister in his tweet.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 21:31 IST
AAP leaders condemn ED raid at TN Minister's premises in Tamil Nadu
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Left) AAP leader Raghav Chadha (Right)(File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over ED search against a Tamil Nadu minister in the Secretariat and said that the party's misuse of central agencies to harass the opposition continues unabated. Kejriwal condemned the ED raids against Thiru V Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu's Electricity Minister and said that BJP is causing irreversible damage to our democracy.

"BJP's misuse of central agencies to harass and intimidate the opposition continues unabated. Strongly condemn the ED raids against Thiru V Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu's Electricity Minister. Blinded by political vendetta, the BJP is causing irreversible damage to our democracy," said Delhi's Chief Minister in his tweet. Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha also reacted to the raid conducted by the ED against TN's minister and said that BJP prioritises political vendetta.

Raghav Chadha tweeted, "While India is demanding answers on the devastating railway accident and CoWin data leaks, BJP prioritises political vendetta. Strongly condemn ED raids against Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji." "Harassment and intimidation won't stop the Opposition from holding BJP accountable," he added in his tweet.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central government for the ED searches against a Tamil Nadu minister in the Secretariat and said that the party is resorting to 'politics of intimidation'. Condemning the ED's search in the Secretariat, Stalin said that BJP's politics of threatening their political rivals through backdoor tactics won't work for long.

"BJP leadership is enacting 'politics of intimidation'. BJP's bid to intimidate through backdoor tactics like ED raids won't work," he said. He further said that conducting a raid in the Secretariat is against the federal structure and it doesn't matter on whom the raid was conducted but what matters is where the raid was conducted.

"It doesn't matter on whom the raid was conducted, but it matters where the raid was carried out. Union Home Minister has severely criticised DMK in a public meeting in Vellore, and we gave proper counter-argument to all the allegations. Conducting a raid in the Secretariat is against the federal structure," Stalin said. V. Senthil Balaji is the Minister of Electricity, Prohibition and Coordination Karur District Secretary in the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023