Left Menu

White House to review ruling that press secretary violated act on political activity

Asked at her daily briefing on Tuesday about the ruling, Jean-Pierre said she had used language given to her by White House officials. "At the time I was given the sign-off to use that terminology," she said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2023 00:17 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 00:17 IST
White House to review ruling that press secretary violated act on political activity
  • Country:
  • United States

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that White House lawyers would review a ruling from a government agency that said she had violated a law limiting political activity by federal employees. The Office of Special Counsel on Monday announced that Jean-Pierre had violating the Hatch Act by referring to "mega MAGA Republicans" in talking to reporters last year.

"Because Ms Jean‐Pierre made the statements while acting in her official capacity, she violated the Hatch Act prohibition against using her official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election," the office said. Asked at her daily briefing on Tuesday about the ruling, Jean-Pierre said she had used language given to her by White House officials.

"At the time I was given the sign-off to use that terminology," she said. She said the previous Donald Trump administration had frequently referred to "MAGA Republicans." MAGA is short for Trump's political slogan, Make America Great Again.

Jean-Pierre said White House lawyers would be in touch with the Office of Special Counsel to review the ruling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023