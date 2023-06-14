Political harassment, vendetta by Modi govt: Cong on TN minister Senthil Balaji's arrest

Left Menu

Updated: 14-06-2023 12:38 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 12:34 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Congress on Wednesday condemned the arrest of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate, and alleged it was nothing but ''political harassment and vendetta'' by the Modi government.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Balaji under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), making him the first minister in the M K Stalin-led government to face such action from a central agency.

Balaji was arrested after a long session of questioning, official sources said, even as the 48-year-old minister was admitted to a city government hospital after he complained of uneasiness.

''Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President, condemns the late-night arrest of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji by the ED. This is nothing but political harassment and vendetta by the Modi government against those opposed to it,'' the Congress said in a statement.

''None of us in the Opposition will be intimidated by such brazen moves,'' it added.

On Tuesday, the Congress condemned the Enforcement Directorate raids on Balaji and alleged that it was a blatant misuse of the agency against political opponents.

''These are brazen attempts of the Modi government at harassment and intimidation. Such gross misuse of investigative agencies against political opponents has been the hallmark of the Modi government,'' Kharge had said in a statement.

