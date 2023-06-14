China and Palestinian Authority to establish strategic partnership - China's Xi
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-06-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 14:38 IST
China and the Palestinian Authority will establish a strategic partnership following a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese state media reported.
