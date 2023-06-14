Amit Shah’s public meeting in Telangana postponed

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Telangana has been postponed in view of the severe cyclonic conditions in the West Coast, state BJP said on Wednesday. Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a release said the proposed public meeting of Shah in Khammam on June 15 has been postponed. Shah was scheduled to arrive here tonight. He was expected to address a public rally in Khammam, about 200 kilometres from Hyderabad on Thursday. "Owing to severe cyclonic conditions in the West Coast, especially in the three states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan, the proposed Public Meeting of Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji in Khammam on 15th June stands postponed. As the NDRF teams are already deployed, under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji is personally monitoring the rescue operations. I am confident that the emerging situation would be effectively tackled to ensure the safety of each and every citizen," Bandi Sanjay Kumar tweeted. During his visit as part of BJP's month-long 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan', Shah was also scheduled to meet ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli, the director of blockbuster movies 'RRR' and 'Baahubali', here on Thursday and some other prominent people of the state.

