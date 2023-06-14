Centre's ordinance 'brazen power grab', united Oppn will defeat it in RS: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Labelling the Centre's ordinance on control of services as ''a brazen power grab'', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said it ''won't stand'' in the Supreme Court while asserting that a united opposition will defeat it in Rajya Sabha.

Addressing a press conference here following his meeting with CPI General Secretary D Raja, he alleged that the central government has ''practically taken over the entire Delhi government''.

According to the AAP government, after JD(U), RJD, TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, BRS, DMK, SP, JMM and CPI(M), the CPI has extended its support to Kejriwal's campaign against the Centre's ''draconian anti-Delhi ordinance''.

Kejriwal has been meeting opposition leaders to ensure that the related bill is not passed in the Rajya Sabha.

The chief minister termed the ordinance a ''brazen power grab that has wreaked havoc in Delhi''.

The ordinance not only reverses the Constitution Bench judgment of the Supreme Court but goes much beyond that, he claimed.

''If we were to sum up this ordinance in one line, it would be, 'from now on, Arvind Kejriwal will no longer be the CM of Delhi; the new CM of Delhi will be Narendra Modi and he shall take all decisions regarding Delhi government','' he said.

Kejriwal said the ordinance is ''very dangerous for the whole country and not just Delhi''. ''The more one reads into it, the more fatal outcomes of its provisions come out,'' he said.

He talked about how the ''BJP has faced crushing defeats in Delhi three times in a row, resulting in the party trying to ''stifle the governance system through the backdoor''.

Kejriwal thanked all the opposition parties who have extended support to his campaign against the ordinance. He expressed hope that the ordinance ''will not stand'' in the Supreme Court and the Rajya Sabha and the people of Delhi will get justice very soon.

