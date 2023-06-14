Left Menu

Canada halting all government-led activity with China-led AIIB

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 22:42 IST
Canada is immediately halting all government-led activity with the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters on Wednesday.

Freeland said Ottawa was launching a review of the allegations made by a Canadian official who resigned earlier in the day as the bank's communications director. The official said the bank was dominated by the Chinese Communist Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

