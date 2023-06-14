'Dharmanagri' Ayodhya will be the model of urban development: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the overall development of 'Dharmanagari' Ayodhya is one of the top priorities of the government in line with the vision of the Prime Minister, emphasising that the temple town will be a 'model city of urban development', state government release said. CM Yogi, who reached Ayodhya on a two-day tour to take stock of the progress in the construction of the Ram temple as well as other development projects remarked, "The people of the country and the world are eager to see 'Divya, Bhavya, Navya Ayodhya'. We have to ensure that every devotee/tourist visiting Ayodhya goes back with a special sense of peace, contentment and joy," official said.

He directed the police to deal sensitively with common citizens, tourists and pilgrims, as well as to make all necessary arrangements to maintain law and order in Ayodhya. At the outset of his visit, the CM visited Hanumangarhi to offer prayers and then inspected the construction work of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. On the occasion of this special visit to Ayodhya, the Chief Minister along with the Additional Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries of about a dozen government departments reviewed the progress of the development projects being implemented in Ayodhya and gave necessary guidelines to develop it as a 'model city of urban development'. He also mentioned the spiritual and cultural importance of Ayodhya.

In the review meeting, the Chief Minister said that projects of public interest worth thousands of crores of rupees are underway in Ayodhya. "Every single project is important. It is necessary that there is mutual coordination between the departments and a coordinated action plan is developed. With inter-departmental coordination, all works should be completed with quality in a time-bound manner", he pointed out. CM Yogi said that a water action plan and a water balance plan should be prepared to make 24x7 drinking water available in Ayodhya 24x7. Also, the construction of underground sewer network and developing Ayodhya as a solar city should be carried out in a time-bound manner.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister said that since Ayodhya is a religious city, public sentiments should be respected and consumption of meat and liquor should be prohibited. The Chief Minister was informed that 30 percent construction of the Rampath (from Sahadatganj to Nayaghat) had been completed and it would be completed by December 31. Currently, work is in progress on the utility duct, sewer line, stormwater den, and water pipeline.

Reviewing the works department-wise, Chief Minister Yogi also stressed on the quality of work and timely completion of projects. Information on various points was given by Additional Chief Secretary of Energy, Principal Secretary Public Works Department, Principal Secretary of Tourism etc. CM said that the work of the ongoing projects in Ayodhya vision should be completed at the earliest. Among the projects, there are major schemes of the departments of Public Works Department, Railways, Energy, Transport, Medical, Education, Urban Development, Tourism, Irrigation, Bridge Corporation etc. The Chief Minister said that efforts should be made to develop Ayodhya into a world-class tourist city with its religious and cultural values intact. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the face of Ayodhya will change soon. "Take necessary action to enhance the grandeur and attractiveness of Ayodhya Dham in accordance with its name. Ayodhya Dham will be included in the world-class city. Ayodhya will be the focal point of Sanatan Dharma. The work of planned development of tourism, culture and religion in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace", Yogi remarked. The CM directed officials to accelerate ongoing development works. The Chief Minister instructed the high officials of the government to visit Ayodhya from time to time for on-site verification.

During the presentation in the review meeting, the CM was informed that 30 percent of the four-laning work had been completed from NH 27 bypass to Tedhi Bazar Shri Ram Janmabhoomi via Mohbra Bazar whereas 95 percent of the four-lane construction work from Ayodhya Sultanpur National Highway NH 330 to Purushottam Bhagwan Shri Ram International Airport had been completed. Besides, 98% of the construction of the Maya Bazar Fourlane Bypass on Ayodhya Akbarpur-Baskhari Road, bypass/ring road from Sohawal to Nawabjot via Vikramjot, improvement and development of 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg, NH 227B, development of Panchkosi Parikrama Marg, smart road Development of Dharma Path, Parikrama Marg, construction of embankment till district Ayodhya Guptar Ghat, Harishchandra Uday Restoration had been completed. More than 84 percent of the runway has been completed at the under-construction Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport. Instructions were given to speed up the work of building construction. Moreover, 100% of the development of the Ayodhya railway station platform area, work of escalator and lift, etc. had been completed. More than 65 percent of the construction of a 2-lane rail over bridge at Badi Bua railway crossing number 112 on Ramghat Panchkosi Parikrama Marg had been completed, it added.

Apart from this, the CM also reviewed the progress in the four-lane rail elevated area near Varanasi-Lucknow rail section Darshan Nagar, a 2-lane elevated bridge at railway level crossing number 105 located at Surya Kund on 14 Kosi Parikrama Marg, 2-lane elevated bridge at Fatehganj level crossing number 118A, Tedhi Bazar crossing, eastern vehicle parking and shops, construction of vehicle parking and shops in Kausless Kunj, kunds, ghats were reviewed. MP Lallu Singh, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, District Panchayat President Roli Singh, and MLAs Ramchandra Yadav, Vedprakash Gupta, Dr. Amit Singh Chauhan etc were present in the meeting. (ANI)

