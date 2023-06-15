Left Menu

Fed's Powell: July FOMC will be a 'live' meeting

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said the central bank's next rate-setting meeting in July would be a "live" meeting after officials chose to forego a rate hike in June.

Powell's remarks came after the Federal Open Market Committee left its benchmark rate at 5.00% to 5.25%, but officials' forecasts showed they expect another half a percentage point of increases by year end. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

