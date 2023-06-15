Left Menu

UP: CM Yogi inspects Guptar Ghat in Ayodhya, attends laser show

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya's Guptar Ghat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Guptar Ghat in Ayodhya for inspection late on Wednesday night. He also attended a laser light show during his visit.

CM Yogi is on a two-day visit to take stock of the progress in the construction of the Ram Temple as well as other development projects. Earlier on Wednesday during the inspection, the Chief Minister said that the overall development of 'Dharmanagari' Ayodhya is one of the top priorities of the government

"The people of the country and the world are eager to see 'Divya, Bhavya, Navya Ayodhya'. We have to ensure that every devotee/tourist visiting Ayodhya goes back with a special sense of peace, contentment and joy," he remarked. Along with the officials of different departments, CM Yogi reviewed the progress of the development projects being implemented in Ayodhya and gave the necessary guidelines to develop it as a 'model city of urban development'.

He directed the police to deal sensitively with common citizens, tourists and pilgrims, as well as to make all necessary arrangements to maintain law and order in Ayodhya. (ANI)

