Mexico City interior minister Batres tapped as next mayor

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum will nominate the city's interior minister, Marti Batres, to replace her as she steps down Friday to pursue the ruling party's candidacy in next year's presidential election, Sheinbaum said Wednesday.

The office of Mexico City mayor is one of the most prominent political posts in the country. Batres, 56, is a former chairman for the governing National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) party.

Current President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as well as former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who is competing with Sheinbaum for MORENA's presidential nomination, have also served as mayor. The nomination needs to be approved in a vote by Mexico City's legislature, which Batres said is planned for Friday.

