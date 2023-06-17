Minister Rama Rao breaks ground for Youngone Corporation's facilities in Telangana

Telangana Industries and Commerce Minister K T Rama Rao, along with Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao on Saturday broke ground for 11 factories belonging to Youngone Corporation at Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, Warangal.

According to an official release, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India Chang Jae-bok and Chairman and CEO of Youngone Corporation Kihak Sung participated in the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, KTR said that the Youngone factories at KMTP will generate employment for 21,000 people. ''Four factories will be set up in the first phase providing employment to nearly 6,000 people, and seven more will come up in subsequent phases. The manufacturing units will be in the areas of sportswear, knitting, textiles, dyeing & finishing and poly products,'' the release said quoting KTR.

The Minister highlighted that the factories will adhere to international standards and the garments produced in Telangana will be exported to America, Europe and other nations.

KTR assured that the majority of jobs at the factories will be reserved for locals, particularly women.

Founded in 1974, South Korea-based Youngone Corporation is a leading global manufacturer of outdoor/athletic clothing, textiles, footwear and gear built with a history of innovation, partnership and trust.

