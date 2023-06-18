Left Menu

Over 2 lakh jobs 'eliminated' from PSUs, govt 'trampling on hopes of youngsters': Rahul

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 21:07 IST
Over 2 lakh jobs 'eliminated' from PSUs, govt 'trampling on hopes of youngsters': Rahul
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that over two lakh jobs have been ''eliminated'' from PSUs and alleged the government was ''trampling'' on the hopes of youngsters to benefit a few ''crony capitalist friends''.

Gandhi said Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) used to be the pride of India and the dream of every youngster for employment, but today, they are ''not the priority of the government''.

''Employment in PSUs of the country has come down from 16.9 lakh in 2014 to only 14.6 lakh in 2022. Do jobs decrease in a progressing country? 1,81,127 jobs lost in BSNL; 61,928 in SAIL; 34,997 in MTNL; 29,140 in SECL; 28,063 in FCI; 21,120 in ONGC,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Hitting out at the government, Gandhi said those who made false promises of providing two crore jobs every year ''eliminated'' more than two lakh jobs instead of increasing their numbers.

''On top of this, contract recruitment has almost doubled in these institutions. Is increasing contract employees not a way of taking away the constitutional right of reservation? Is this a conspiracy to privatise these companies,'' the Congress leader asked.

''Industrialists' loans waived and government jobs eliminated from PSUs! What kind of 'Amrit Kaal' is this,'' he added.

If this really is 'Amrit Kaal', then why are jobs disappearing like this, Gandhi further asked.

''The country is grappling with record unemployment under this government as the hopes of lakhs of youngsters are being trampled for the benefit of a few crony capitalist friends,'' he alleged.

If the PSUs of India get the right environment and support from the government, they are capable of boosting both the economy and employment, Gandhi stressed.

PSUs are the property of the country and the people, he said, adding they have to be promoted so that they can strengthen the path of India's progress.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also slammed the government, saying the 'tamasha' of the prime minister's 'Rozgar Mela' was ''rubbing salt on the wounds'' of lakhs of youngsters wandering in search of jobs.

''Next time this tamasha happens, remember these truths that the prime minister will never accept: The PM is selling off the country's prized national assets to his chosen friends like Adani to help monopolise large parts of India's economy.

''At a time when the Modi government has destroyed more than two lakh jobs in public sector enterprises alone and crores more people need jobs, distributing appointment letters for regular recruitments on already approved posts is a crude joke,'' Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

''The shrinking of public sector jobs is particularly harmful to Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs. Reservation has helped lakhs of families secure a livelihood and avoid humiliation,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023