Over 2 lakh jobs 'eliminated' from PSUs, govt 'trampling on hopes of youngsters': Rahul

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that over two lakh jobs have been ''eliminated'' from PSUs and alleged the government was ''trampling'' on the hopes of youngsters to benefit a few ''crony capitalist friends''.

Gandhi said Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) used to be the pride of India and the dream of every youngster for employment, but today, they are ''not the priority of the government''.

''Employment in PSUs of the country has come down from 16.9 lakh in 2014 to only 14.6 lakh in 2022. Do jobs decrease in a progressing country? 1,81,127 jobs lost in BSNL; 61,928 in SAIL; 34,997 in MTNL; 29,140 in SECL; 28,063 in FCI; 21,120 in ONGC,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Hitting out at the government, Gandhi said those who made false promises of providing two crore jobs every year ''eliminated'' more than two lakh jobs instead of increasing their numbers.

''On top of this, contract recruitment has almost doubled in these institutions. Is increasing contract employees not a way of taking away the constitutional right of reservation? Is this a conspiracy to privatise these companies,'' the Congress leader asked.

''Industrialists' loans waived and government jobs eliminated from PSUs! What kind of 'Amrit Kaal' is this,'' he added.

If this really is 'Amrit Kaal', then why are jobs disappearing like this, Gandhi further asked.

''The country is grappling with record unemployment under this government as the hopes of lakhs of youngsters are being trampled for the benefit of a few crony capitalist friends,'' he alleged.

If the PSUs of India get the right environment and support from the government, they are capable of boosting both the economy and employment, Gandhi stressed.

PSUs are the property of the country and the people, he said, adding they have to be promoted so that they can strengthen the path of India's progress.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also slammed the government, saying the 'tamasha' of the prime minister's 'Rozgar Mela' was ''rubbing salt on the wounds'' of lakhs of youngsters wandering in search of jobs.

''Next time this tamasha happens, remember these truths that the prime minister will never accept: The PM is selling off the country's prized national assets to his chosen friends like Adani to help monopolise large parts of India's economy.

''At a time when the Modi government has destroyed more than two lakh jobs in public sector enterprises alone and crores more people need jobs, distributing appointment letters for regular recruitments on already approved posts is a crude joke,'' Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

''The shrinking of public sector jobs is particularly harmful to Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs. Reservation has helped lakhs of families secure a livelihood and avoid humiliation,'' he said.

