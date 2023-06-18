Left Menu

Jharkhand CM Soren meets CPI leader D Raja in Ranchi

The Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 23:37 IST
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren meets CPI national General secretary D Raja. Image Credit: ANI
The Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi on Sunday. CM Soren said it was a formal meeting during which many topics came up for discussion.

CM Soren took to Twitter to post, "Today, there was a formal meeting with the National General Secretary of the Communist Party of India respected D Raja ji, former MP respected Bhubaneshwar Prasad Mehta ji and other people at the residence. Many topics were discussed during the meeting." Earlier, on June 14, CPI General Secretary D Raja met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, announcing his party's decision to extend its support to the latter's campaign against the Centre's ordinance which ensures transfer postings and the subject of services remain under the control of the Union government.

On May 19, the Union government brought an Ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the "transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'. The Ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case. (ANI)

