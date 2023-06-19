Left Menu

Biden will announce $600 mln in climate investments during California trip

President Joe Biden will visit Palo Alto, California on Monday and announce over $600 million in climate investments to help coastal communities around the country fight climate change, a White House official said on Sunday.

Updated: 19-06-2023 02:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 02:30 IST
President Joe Biden will visit Palo Alto, California on Monday and announce over $600 million in climate investments to help coastal communities around the country fight climate change, a White House official said on Sunday. The investments will be funded by Biden's climate and infrastructure bills and will include a $575 million project to fight rising sea levels, storm surge and tidal hurricanes, said the official, who did not wish to be named.

It will also include a $67 million investment for California to modernize its electric grid to reduce the impact of extreme weather events such as wildfires. Biden signed a $430 billion bill last August that was touted as the biggest climate package in U.S. history.

The president's trip to California will also see him raise campaign cash from tech and climate donors as he races to raise over a billion dollars for his re-election fight.

