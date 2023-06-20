"Congress has always been against Hindus": Anurag Thakur amid Gita Press row

The war of words between the Centre and opposition parties over the selection of Gorakhpur-based Gita Press for the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 continued with the Union Minister Anurag Thakur slamming Congress for its criticism. "Books, scriptures or epics printed in the Gita Press are present in all Hindu houses. Congress has always been against Hindus and from time to time, its leaders have exposed that their think tank has been taken over by those who use Hindu religion and scriptures for appeasement and their political agenda," Anurag Thakur told ANI.

The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 will be conferred on Gita Press of Gorakhpur, in recognition of its "outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods, the Ministry of Culture said on Sunday. Gandhi Peace Prize 2021, recognizes the important and unparalleled contribution of Gita Press, in contributing to the collective upliftment of humanity, which personifies Gandhian living in the true sense.

Established in 1923, Gita Press is one of the world's largest publishers, having published 41.7 crore books in 14 languages, including 16.21 crore Shrimad Bhagvad Gita.The statement issued by the Ministry of Culture said that the jury headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi unanimously decided to select Gita Press, Gorakhpur for the Gandhi Peace Prize. However, the Congress hit out at the Centre over its decision taken by the jury headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh termed the decision a "travesty" and is like "awarding Savarkar and Godse". "The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 has been conferred on the Gita Press at Gorakhpur which is celebrating its centenary this year. There is a very fine biography from 2015 of this organisation by Akshaya Mukul in which he unearths the stormy relations it had with the Mahatma and the running battles it carried on with him on his political, religious & social agenda. The decision is really a travesty and is like awarding Savarkar and Godse," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)