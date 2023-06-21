"PDA is the name of...": Akhilesh Yadav's take on opposition unity

Left Menu

21-06-2023
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday explained that 'PDA' is the name of the unity born out of shared consciousness and feeling against the exploitation and oppression of those who are "pichre" (meaning backward), Dalit and "alpashankhak" (meaning minority). "PDA is basically the name of that unity born out of consciousness and common feeling against the exploitation, oppression and neglect of 'backward, dalit and minority'," a rough translation of his tweet in Hindi read.

In this fight, people from every class are involved who stand for humanity, Akhilesh said adding that he is against injustice. He requested everyone involved in this fight to rise above party politics and join him in this mission. "...all those people of every class are also involved, who are on the basis of humanity. I am against any kind of injustice. Everyone should rise above party politics and join it," he added in his tweet.

https://twitter.com/yadavakhilesh/status/1671365366629425153?s=20 Earlier in a media interaction last week, the SP chief said that the PDA (Backward, Dalit, Minority) alliance will defeat the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "In 2024, the PDA (Backward, Dalit, Minority) alliance will defeat the NDA," he had tweeted.

Akhilesh's comments come at a time when the Opposition parties are scheduled to meet at Patna on Friday under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to formulate plans for forming an alliance in the run-up to the 2024 General Elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

