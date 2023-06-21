Left Menu

China has captured 26 patrolling points in Ladakh, but govt hiding truth, claims Sena (UBT)

The Shiv Sena UBT on Wednesday claimed that of the 65 patrolling points on the Line of Actual Control LAC in Ladakh, China has captured 26, and also alleged that truth is being hidden by the Centre.In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena UBT said instead of keeping an eye on an enemy like China, the government is busy working on how to implicate political opponents and plan election strategies.Fresh information has come to light that China has captured 26 out of the 65 patrolling points and Indian soldiers are not able to reach the patrolling points.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 20:51 IST
The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday claimed that of the 65 patrolling points on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, China has captured 26, and also alleged that truth is being hidden by the Centre.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Shiv Sena (UBT) said instead of keeping an eye on an enemy like China, the government is busy working on how to implicate political opponents and plan election strategies.

''Fresh information has come to light that China has captured 26 out of the 65 patrolling points and Indian soldiers are not able to reach the patrolling points. The Centre is yet to give any clarification on the matter,'' the editorial claimed, citing a report by a senior police official of Leh-Ladakh.

It said the government should have ideally held a meeting of all serving chiefs and the national security advisor and deliberated what can be done to drive away the infiltrators. But no such meeting has taken place, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party claimed.

It said this means a lot of time has passed after the incursion has taken place and to save itself from ignominy, the government must have chosen the convenient path of not talking about it.

''To avoid ignominy, the government is trying to hide the truth from the government,'' the party further alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

