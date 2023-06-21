Nadda to begin 2-day Odisha tour on Thursday

BJP president JP Nadda is scheduled to reach Jharsuguda on Thursday on a two-day visit to Odisha, during which he will attend a rally at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district, the party said here.

Nadda will meet the party's office-bearers in Bargarh parliamentary constituency the BJP district unit office in Jharsuguda in the evening.

On the next day, he will attend the Maha Jansampark Samabesh at Bhawanipatna on the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

Nadda will also meet prominent persons of Kalahandi district and the party's office-bearers under Kalahandi parliamentary constituency.

He is scheduled to leave Odisha in the afternoon of Friday, a party spokesperson said.

