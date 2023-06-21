Left Menu

Shah meets Haryana CM Khattar in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 22:46 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here in the presence of BJP chief J P Nadda on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by party's Haryana in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb, sources said.

It was immediately not clear what transpired in the meeting which comes against the backdrop of the BJP's preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and state assembly polls.

The BJP and JJP had entered into a post-poll alliance after 2019 assembly elections to form the government in Haryana.

The BJP, which at present has 41 MLAs after winning Adampur bypoll last year, had secured 40 seats while the JJP had won 10 in the 90-member House.

The BJP had won all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 parliamentary polls.

