Ukrainian PM says he's sure Ukraine will get money needed to rebuild

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday he was certain Ukraine will have received the $6.5 billion it needs this year for its rapid reconstruction from pledges made at a conference in London.

Speaking on the final day of the Ukraine recovery conference, Shmyhal said his government had yet to assess all the pledges to come to a final total but that "I'm sure that in the nearest time, after this conference ...we will collect all the needed money."

