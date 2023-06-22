Left Menu

Maha minister Bhumre `heard' using abusive language in viral audio clip

The minister, who is also the guardian minister for Aurangabad district and belongs to the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, could not be contacted for comment despite several attempts.In the clip, Bhumre is purportedly speaking to a person named Babasaheb Wagh regarding alleged corruption in road works in some villages in Paithan tehsil.The minister is heard using swear words while referring to social media posts written by Wagh about the issue.Wagh visited the office of Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve here after the clip went viral.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:26 IST
Wagh visited the office of Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve here after the clip went viral. ''I have heard the recording....Wagh has raised a complaint regarding a road work and a well. The road work has not been done but bills have been sanctioned. (District) Guardian ministers, from whom people should seek justice, are threatening instead,'' Danve told reporters.

