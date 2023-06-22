Left Menu

Karnataka BJP to hold awareness drive across state on Modi government's achievements

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:44 IST
The BJP will be holding an awareness campaign in Karnataka on the achievements of the union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past nine years, BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters here, Ravi said the awareness drive will be conducted till July 30 across the state and that seven teams had been formed in Dakshina Kannada district alone to carry out the programme.

He said that the Union government has been all about ''reforms, performance and transformation'' since 2014, through its implementation of various schemes. There have been record tax collections through GST and the number of airports has risen from 74 to 141 during the period, he said.

As many as 14 IIMs, 25 AIIMS hospitals, 225 medical colleges and 390 universities have been set up in the period, Ravi added. Post-Covid India has marched ahead to emerge as a strong economy, he claimed.

A door-to-door campaign will be held to sensitise people on the achievements of the Modi government.

Former speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, former ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary and Araga Jnanendra, MLA Vedavyas Kamath and other party leaders were present.

