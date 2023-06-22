Kejriwal arrives in Patna for opposition meet

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Patna on Thursday to take part in the meeting of opposition leaders scheduled a day later.

Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh. The Delhi CM did not take questions from journalists at the airport here, and went straight to the Patna Sahib Gurudwara.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti reached Patna for Friday's event.

The meeting has been convened by Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar in a bid to forge opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)