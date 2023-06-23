Left Menu

All pillars of Constitution under attack by BJP, opposition uniting to save them: CPI(M) leader Yechury

Sitaram Yechury said," We have to save the character of the country. We are characterised as a secular and democratic republic. BJP is trying hard to change this fabric of the country. They are trying to change the history. All pillars of the Constitution are under attack there is an attack on federalism, social justice, secularism and democratic principles. We are uniting so that our votes don't get divided and benefit these polarization forces."

All pillars of Constitution under attack by BJP, opposition uniting to save them: CPI(M) leader Yechury
CPI (M) General secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday said that all pillars of the Constitution are under attack by the BJP regime and opposition leaders are uniting to save them. After the conclusion of the opposition meeting in Patna, while addressing a joint press conference, Sitaram Yechury said, "We have to save the character of the country. We are characterised as a secular and democratic republic. BJP is trying hard to change this fabric of the country. They are trying to change history. All pillars of the Constitution are under attack. There is an attack on federalism, social justice, secularism and democratic principles. We are uniting so that our votes don't get divided and benefit these polarization forces."

After the conclusion of the opposition meeting in Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that it was a good meeting and all opposition parties have decided to fight the elections together adding that another meeting will be held soon in this regard. While addressing the joint press conference, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "There is a consensus to fight elections together. It was a good meeting where it has been decided to fight the elections together. Next month there will be a meeting which will take our agenda in the final shape. Who will fight the election from where that will be decided in the next meeting."

The highly-anticipated Opposition meeting began in Bihar's Patna hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with an aim to arrive at a consensus to forge a united Opposition front to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Opposition picked Patna as a venue for its meeting as it represents the 1974 call of total revolution by Jayaprakash Narayan that toppled Indira Gandhi's majority government.The meeting has been called by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar and will be attended by leaders of parties opposed to the BJP. (ANI)

