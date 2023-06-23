"Drama troupe gathering, deciding characters but Modi will take oath for third time as PM": Anurag Thakur on opposition meet

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday launched a scathing attack on the opposition meeting in Patna and said that a drama troupe is gathering right before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 adding that these efforts will go waste as Narendra Modi will take oath for the third time. In this regard, Anurag Thakur took to Twitter and said, "Before the 2024 elections, once again the stage is being set, the drama troupe is gathering, the characters are being decided, there will be a play, there will be promises of cooperation, people will laugh, and once again Modi ji with a huge majority will take oath as the Prime Minister of the country for the third time."

Anurag Thakur said it is clear that Nitish Kumar is not acceptable as convenor for such meetings and added that the marriage proposal of Rahul Gandhi was passed in this meeting. "Nitish Kumar as Convenor is not acceptable, Rahul Gandhi's marriage proposal passed, the mother is very angry, will hold press conference will not take questions, They don't get hearts, they don't even hope to get seats," he tweeted.

He further stated that Arvind Kejriwal slipped away as soon as the meeting was over. "Kejriwal, who boasted of opening Delhi door, slipped away as soon as the meeting was over. Peace is not tolerated in Jammu and Kashmir, by bringing back 370, we will again deepen the roots of terrorism. New doors of political tourism opened, after eating Litti-Chokha Rasgulla in Bihar, will now meet at Dham in Shimla," he said.

Earlier today the opposition meeting was called by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar which was attended by leaders of parties opposed to the BJP. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attended the meeting.

Also, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the next meeting of like-minded parties will be held in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla next month. Kharge further said that the opposition parties will meet in Shimla to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

