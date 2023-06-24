Latvia boosts security on Russian border
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 24-06-2023 17:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 16:57 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Latvia has boosted security on its border with Russia and will not allow Russians to enter amid the current situation, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgards Rinkevics said in a tweet on Saturday.
He added there was "no direct threat to Latvia at this time".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US charges two Russians in hack of Mt. Gox crypto exchange -Justice Dept
US charges two Russians in hack of Mt. Gox crypto exchange
Putin appeals to Russians' patriotism on national day
Ukraine war: what international law says about the Russians fighting against their own country
Czech president says Russians in West should be monitored more -RFE/RL