Highest number of atrocities on tribals reported in MP: Kamal Nath

Congress leader Kamal Nath on Saturday claimed that the number of crimes against the members of tribal communities was highest in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state is ''anti-tribal'' and ''corrupt'', and will be ousted in the Assembly elections this year, he said.

As per data provided by the Union government, ''the atrocities on indigenous people are highest in Madhya Pradesh among the states in the country,” Nath said at a public meeting in the tribal-dominated Mandla district. “Tribal people do not get jobs in MP and are migrating to other states,'' the former chief minister said. With elections around the corner, Chouhan has been promising the moon to the tribal population but they should not believe him, Nath said. The state is plagued by corruption ''from top to bottom'', he alleged, adding, ''cough up money and get your work done has become MP's culture.'' Earlier, talking to reporters, the Congress veteran said his government had sanctioned a medical college for Mandla, but its construction has not even started in the last three years of BJP rule. He also alleged that the incident of May 28 where six idols installed inside Ujjain's Mahakal Lok corridor -- the first phase of which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- tumbled indicated there was corruption, as the idol could not withstand even the ''light wind.'' Chouhan made ''22,000 hollow announcements'' in the last 18 years, Nath said, adding that people were ready to oust the BJP government in the coming elections. The Congress leader started his Mandla visit by paying floral tribute at a memorial to the 16th century tribal queen Rani Durgavati on her death anniversary.

