Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: There is chaos in Russia, bring your troops home

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that a revolt by Wagner mercenary troops in Russia exposed complete chaos in the country. And addressing Putin while switching from Ukrainian into Russian, Zelenskiy said: "The longer your troops remain on UKrainian land, the greater the devastation they will bring to Russia."

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 23:18 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: There is chaos in Russia, bring your troops home

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that a revolt by Wagner mercenary troops in Russia exposed complete chaos in the country. "Today the world can see that the masters of Russia control nothing. And that means nothing. Simply complete chaos. An absence of any predictability," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Zelenskiy said Ukrainians would not be silent, would not remain inactive, and that "the security of Europe's eastern flank depends strictly on our defences". And addressing Putin while switching from Ukrainian into Russian, Zelenskiy said: "The longer your troops remain on UKrainian land, the greater the devastation they will bring to Russia."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Republican 2024 hopefuls back abortion limits one year after Roe v Wade overturned and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Republican 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023