Himachal to have dedicated special task force to combat drug menace: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the state government will form a dedicated special task force to combat the drug menace in the state. While presiding over a ceremony on the 'Pradhav' (Wipe out drugs) campaign against drug abuse, CM Sukhu said, "State government is contemplating to form a dedicated special task force to combat this menace. Our government has taken up the issue of making the Narcotics Act more stringent with the Central Government so that the properties of drug peddlers can be confiscated and strict action can be taken against them."

"To tackle drug addiction and aid in the rehabilitation of affected individuals, the State Government plans to establish two State-of-the-art drug de-addiction-cum- rehabilitation centers in Himachal. About 50 bighas of land are being identified for setting up each center, which will focus on providing effective treatment and support to those in need," he added. CM Sukhu also highlighted the importance of modernizing the police department and said that government would extend full support to enhance the capabilities of law enforcement.

"The state government has sanctioned four new police stations, with three to be located on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane Highway and one in Bir in Kangra district," he said. He also said that despite the poor financial condition of the state, the present government was making earnest efforts to provide citizen-centric governance.

"Special attention is being paid to the health and education sector. Besides, the state government has taken many green initiatives in the budget this year. It will take some time to materialize the results but Himachal would emerge as one of the most prosperous states in the country through collective efforts," he said. On the occasion, Chief Minister Sukhu also administered the anti-drugs oath to the participants. (ANI)

