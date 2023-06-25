Left Menu

Himachal to have dedicated special task force to combat drug menace: CM Sukhu

While presiding over a ceremony on the 'Pradhav' (Wipe out drugs) campaign against drug abuse, CM Sukhu said, "State government is contemplating to form a dedicated special task force to combat this menace. Our government has taken up the issue of making the Narcotics Act more stringent with the Central Government so that the properties of drug peddlers can be confiscated and strict action can be taken against them."

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 17:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 17:19 IST
Himachal to have dedicated special task force to combat drug menace: CM Sukhu
Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the state government will form a dedicated special task force to combat the drug menace in the state. While presiding over a ceremony on the 'Pradhav' (Wipe out drugs) campaign against drug abuse, CM Sukhu said, "State government is contemplating to form a dedicated special task force to combat this menace. Our government has taken up the issue of making the Narcotics Act more stringent with the Central Government so that the properties of drug peddlers can be confiscated and strict action can be taken against them."

"To tackle drug addiction and aid in the rehabilitation of affected individuals, the State Government plans to establish two State-of-the-art drug de-addiction-cum- rehabilitation centers in Himachal. About 50 bighas of land are being identified for setting up each center, which will focus on providing effective treatment and support to those in need," he added. CM Sukhu also highlighted the importance of modernizing the police department and said that government would extend full support to enhance the capabilities of law enforcement.

"The state government has sanctioned four new police stations, with three to be located on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane Highway and one in Bir in Kangra district," he said. He also said that despite the poor financial condition of the state, the present government was making earnest efforts to provide citizen-centric governance.

"Special attention is being paid to the health and education sector. Besides, the state government has taken many green initiatives in the budget this year. It will take some time to materialize the results but Himachal would emerge as one of the most prosperous states in the country through collective efforts," he said. On the occasion, Chief Minister Sukhu also administered the anti-drugs oath to the participants. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023