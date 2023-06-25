"If shamelessness, incompetence, corruption had a face...": Aaditya Thackeray slams Shinde govt over waterlogging, civic machinery collapse

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government for the waterlogging in parts of Mumbai following the onset of the monsoon and termed the Maharashtra government as shemeless, incompetent and corrupt. "We know that monsoon came to Mumbai yesterday. Mumbaikars know that's why there is waterlogging in Mumbai because they do corruption in BMC. There is waterlogging in the Shivaji Park area, in Andheri,"Aaditya Thackeray said while addressing a press conference, alleging corruption in BMC.

"If shamelessness, incompetence and corruption had a face then that is (Shinde) government. Never ever did I see this type of big corruption in Mumbai," he added. The city experienced waterlogging in the Andheri area. Residents of Mumbai were observed wading through knee-deep water, leading to traffic congestion and the implementation of diversions.

Alleging that the Maharashtra government is not for Mumbaikars but only for builders and contractors, he said, "Waterlogging in many areas and people are stuck due to rain. There is no people's representative in this mutiny government. It's an unconstitutional government and they even don't have a Mayor." Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a 'yellow alert' for Mumbai and predicted heavy rainfall in the next 4-5 days. The southwest monsoon is likely to reach today, as per the weather department.

"Rainfall intensity to gradually increase over parts of Maharashtra during next 4-5 days. Indication of expected severe weather in the next 5 days, " said Regional Meteorological Centre. On Saturday, some parts of Mumbai witnessed rain showers.

Notably, the monsoon hit several parts of the country a few days back, giving people relief from the scorching heat. (ANI)

