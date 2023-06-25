PM Modi's commitment to democracy helped country recover from wounds of Emergency: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to democracy had helped the country recover from the wounds of Emergency, which would always remain a "black spot" in the history of post-independence India. Addressing an "Intellectual Sammelan" at the Jammu Club, the Union Minister recalled the contentious phase in the country's political history on the 48th anniversary of the Emergency, which was imposed by the erstwhile Congress under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jitendra Singh said, "The Emergency imposed in 1975 trampled and suppressed democracy. However, democracy is in India's DNA and that is why the nation could come out unscathed from the darkest period of post-independence times." "India is indeed the Mother of Democracies," the Union minister said, adding, "Democracy runs in the spirit and veins of a common Indian."

"Evaluation of 'Dark Period- The Period of Emergency' in India's history is important so that the young generation can understand the meaning and significance of true democracy, its value, and the sacrifices given by our seniors to save and sustain it," he said. Hailing the commitment of leaders and people, who stood up and resisted the Emergency at the time, the Union minister said, "The leaders of Jan Sangh supported the pro-democracy movement led by Jai Prakash Narain and rose against the draconian measures taken by the government. Jan Sangh followed the Mantra of 'Nation First, Self Last' in true spirit and as a party dissolved itself to join the JP movement."

He added, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will always be remembered for laying the strong foundation of India's democracy as it was only possible during his period that each benefit of democracy reached the last man in the last queue without any discrimination." Recalling Winston Churchill's words that India won't survive as a democracy even for half a century after gaining freedom, Singh said, "Had Churchill been alive today, he would have regretted his statement seeing India growing as a vibrant democracy under Narendra Modi and leading the world in every sphere. Today, India has even left behind Churchill's UK in many spheres including the economy."

"The world today not only recognises India as a stable democracy but also a force to reckon with. This was evident from PM Modi's just concluded USA visit when even the USA visibly accepted India as an equal partner in all the bilateral engagements," he added. He said, "Under PM Narendra Modi, India's moment has arrived. It is India's decade and India's century." (ANI)

