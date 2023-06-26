Greece to appoint Kostis Hatzidakis as new finance minister - source

Greece's conservative leader will appoint Kostis Hatzidakis as his new finance minister, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

State broadcaster ERT also said Hatzidakis, former energy minister, would take the finance ministry portfolio.

New Democracy's Kyriakos Mitsotakis won a landslide victory in a parliamentary election on Sunday.

