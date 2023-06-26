Left Menu

CPI(ML) Liberation's leaders meet Lalu

A delegation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation leaders led by its general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya met RJD supremo Lalu Prasad here on Monday. According to a statement by the party, the RJD supremo praised the role played by CPI(ML) Liberation in uniting the opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Parliament polls.

Prasad termed the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar an example of opposition unity to take on the BJP, which is conspiring to ''break the country'' by dividing people on religious lines, the statement added. Bhattacharya said the June 23 meeting of opposition leaders was a major step towards forging an alliance to take on the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

''The meeting has sent out a message of 'opposition unity' throughout the country. This unity will get further strengthened in the coming days,'' the statement added.

