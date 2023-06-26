Left Menu

Prez Murmu condoles death of Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey

He was 74.The news of the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and former minister in Uttar Pradesh government Shri Hardwar Dubey is saddening. He remained dedicated to public service. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and supporters, the president tweeted in Hindi.

Updated: 26-06-2023 17:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 17:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday condoled the death of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey.

Dubey breathed his last at the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute here, the hospital sources said. He was 74.

''The news of the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and former minister in Uttar Pradesh government Shri Hardwar Dubey is saddening. He remained dedicated to public service. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and supporters,'' the president tweeted in Hindi.

