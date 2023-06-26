Left Menu

Bring back Modi govt to sustain pace of development: Gambhir tells first-time voters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 20:23 IST
East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday urged first-time voters in Surajmal Vihar here to bring back the Narendra Modi government at the Centre once again to sustain the pace of development in the country.

He said that the picture of the country will change for the better if the country's youth showed enthusiasm in politics.

Addressing a gathering of new voters, Gambhir said the Modi government at the Centre has worked towards improving the daily life of the youth and has worked to enhance their future.

The BJP MP said that young voters should use their vote to guide the country in the right direction. Their vote was crucial at it will decide their present and future, he said. The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held next year.

The cricketer-turned-politician also gave autographed certificates to around 250 participants of the youth conference organised by the BJP's Yuva Morcha.

