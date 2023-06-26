Several countries eager to confer their highest civilian honour on PM Modi: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's model of governance, several countries are ''eager to confer their highest civilian honour on him''.

Addressing a public meeting here, Adityanath said, ''The standard of prosperity moves ahead with security, good governance and service. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, new standards have been set in the country in nine years. Recently, in the United States and Egypt, the warm welcome that was accorded to the prime minister by the presidents, parliamentarians, entrepreneurs, citizens and artistes is a living example of this.'' ''At the same time, it gives an opportunity to 140 crore Indians to hold their heads high with pride in the world. Overwhelmed by the country's model, which the prime minister has set up, various countries are eager to confer their highest civilian honour on him,'' he added.

Talking about the ''New India'', Adityanath said, ''Today, no country can dare to create any disturbance by crossing over the Indian border. Terrorism, separatism and Naxalism have become things of the past. Under the prime minister's leadership, India has strengthened its external and internal security.'' Varanasi is an example of what should be the model of infrastructure in the country, he added.

''The country's first inland waterway has started between Haldia and Varanasi. It will facilitate the export of fruits and vegetables grown by the farmers of Varanasi and eastern Uttar Pradesh across the globe. The produces of Uttar Pradesh's farmers are already getting global recognition,'' the chief minister said.

He also said while India is giving free ration to 80 crore citizens, Pakistan is conducting raids in its bylanes and localities for one kg of wheat on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence.

''This is the 'durgati' (misery) of Pakistan. India was ruled by the British for almost 200 years, but has become the fifth-largest economy in the world, leaving the United Kingdom behind, while Pakistan is forced to shed tears of blood for its poverty,'' he said.

Hitting out at the opposition, Adityanath said, ''They are making all efforts to hatch a conspiracy against the prime minister. People who never talked to each other are seen sharing the stage against the prime minister. They call themselves the disciples of J P (Jaya Prakash Narayan) and (Ram Manohar) Lohia. They did their politics throughout their lives using their names and today, they are standing with the Congress, which had strangled democracy. All of us have to be alert towards this.'' The chief minister appealed to people to ensure the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory from all the seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

