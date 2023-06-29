Left Menu

Arrest warrant issued against Jharkhand MLA Saryu Roy for not being present in court

A case was registered against Roy in the matter linked to his allegations against Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta of misusing COVID-19 funds. Regarding the same, an arrest warrant has been issued in the MP MLA Special Court by Justice Rishi Kumar.

ANI | Updated: 29-06-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 22:26 IST
Arrest warrant issued against Jharkhand MLA Saryu Roy for not being present in court
Independent MLA from Jharkhand Saryu Roy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the Corona incentive amount defamation case, the troubles of Jharkhand's Independent MLA Saryu Roy have increased after the court issued an arrest warrant against him for failing to be present in the court. In the incentive amount defamation case, troubles have deepened for the MLA Saryu Roy. The court has issued an arrest warrant against him for not being present in the court. Due to this, the chances of his arrest have increased. The next hearing of the case will be on July 21.

A case was registered against Roy in the matter linked to his allegations against Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta of misusing COVID-19 funds. Regarding the same, an arrest warrant has been issued in the MP MLA Special Court by Justice Rishi Kumar. It was mentioned in the complaint that as part of a political conspiracy against Minister Banna Gupta by MLA Saryu Roy, wrong information and false facts were circulated against him through social media and various newspapers.

However, the Health Department had also clarified that it had recommended to distribute the incentive amount to all the people including the Health Secretary as per the rules. Later, Minister Banna Gupta himself took the initiative and directed the department to return the decision rejecting the incentive amount. After this, Minister Banna Gupta also sent a legal notice to Saryu Roy through his advocate. Saryu Roy didn't even reply to any of these.

Now, an arrest warrant has been issued against Saryu Roy for not being present in the court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023