Arrest warrant issued against Jharkhand MLA Saryu Roy for not being present in court

In the Corona incentive amount defamation case, the troubles of Jharkhand's Independent MLA Saryu Roy have increased after the court issued an arrest warrant against him for failing to be present in the court. In the incentive amount defamation case, troubles have deepened for the MLA Saryu Roy. The court has issued an arrest warrant against him for not being present in the court. Due to this, the chances of his arrest have increased. The next hearing of the case will be on July 21.

A case was registered against Roy in the matter linked to his allegations against Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta of misusing COVID-19 funds. Regarding the same, an arrest warrant has been issued in the MP MLA Special Court by Justice Rishi Kumar. It was mentioned in the complaint that as part of a political conspiracy against Minister Banna Gupta by MLA Saryu Roy, wrong information and false facts were circulated against him through social media and various newspapers.

However, the Health Department had also clarified that it had recommended to distribute the incentive amount to all the people including the Health Secretary as per the rules. Later, Minister Banna Gupta himself took the initiative and directed the department to return the decision rejecting the incentive amount. After this, Minister Banna Gupta also sent a legal notice to Saryu Roy through his advocate. Saryu Roy didn't even reply to any of these.

Now, an arrest warrant has been issued against Saryu Roy for not being present in the court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)