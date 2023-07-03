AAP govt using 'diversionary tactics' to hide its failures: Punjab Cong chief Warring

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday alleged that to hide its failures, the AAP government in the state was levelling false allegations against his party's leaders. He also told reporters here that this was ''diversionary tactics'' by the Bhagwant Mann dispensation. Chief Minister Mann in a statement on Sunday had said that he would recover Rs 55 lakh as legal fee for keeping gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in jail during the previous Congress government from former chief minister Amarinder Singh and Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa.

Mann had also said if Singh, who is now a BJP leader, and Randhawa, a Congress MLA, do not give the money, then their pension and other benefits will be stopped.

Reacting to the statement, Warring said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to divert attention by levelling false allegations against Congress party leaders to ''hide its own failures''. The Punjab Congress chief also dared Mann to prove his allegations against Randhawa.

Ansari was in the Rupnagar jail from January 2019 to April 2021 in an extortion case registered in Mohali, before the Supreme Court directed the Punjab government to give his custody to the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The apex court had also noted that the custody was being denied to the Uttar Pradesh Police on trivial grounds under the guise of medical issues. Ansari was subsequently moved to a jail in Banda in Uttar Pradesh. Warring also accsued the Bhagwant Mann dispensation of spending huge amounts of public money on its publicity.

The AAP is trying to distract the people of Punjab, he said. Instead of concentrating on development and progress of the state, and prosperity and wellbeing of its people, the Mann government is busy ''shielding the corrupt and squandering the state exchequer for self-promotion'', the Congress leader said.

''In the last more than 15 months of its misrule, the visionless AAP leadership has only burdened the state and wasted Rs 900 crore of taxpayers money to spread fake lies and validate its false claims,'' Warring said.

Mann had made claims of corruption against former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi but ''failed'' to prove any, and now, he is using the same tactics against Randhawa and he will fail again, he said.

''Bhagwant Mann is using dictatorial means to stifle the voice of the opposition,'' said Warring, adding that the AAP government was using the state machinery to suppress and intimidate anyone who questions the leadership or raises voice against it.

Warring took on the Bhagwant Mann government over the issues of law and order and drug menace.

He also held a review meeting with district presidents and discussed plans to strengthen the party at the grassroots ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting was attended by party leaders and workers from various districts.

While interacting with the Punjab Congress president, the district presidents stressed upon the importance of unity and cooperation within the party cadre and leadership. During the meeting, strategies were discussed for reaching out to maximum voters and mobilising support for the Congress, according to a statement. Warring directed all the leaders to create opportunities for volunteers to involve them in party activities and expand its reach. The leaders discussed local issues with state Congress president and shared their views about connecting with locals and building better relationship with voters, said the statement.

