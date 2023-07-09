Left Menu

Netanyahu signals impatience with protests as Israel's judicial reform edges ahead

But he argued such freedom should not be extended to "violations of the law that harm the basic rights of millions of citizens and are taking place on an almost daily basis," citing as examples the disruptions at Ben Gurion Airport, closures of main roads and the heckling of elected officials by protesters. Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara - who has been openly criticised by several cabinet ministers - would be called upon "to give an accounting" at Sunday's meeting, Netanyahu said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2023 16:35 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 16:22 IST
Netanyahu signals impatience with protests as Israel's judicial reform edges ahead
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo Credit - Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signalled impatience on Sunday with disruptions caused by resurgent demonstrations against his judicial overhaul plans, summoning his attorney-general for a cabinet discussion of police counter-measures.

On Monday, Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition is due to bring for first parliamentary reading a bill that would limit "reasonableness" as a standard of judicial review - and which critics argue would open the door for abuses of power. The opposition casts the bill as a step toward curbing judicial independence that would eventually subordinate the Supreme Court to politicians. Netanyahu - who is on trial on graft charges he denies - says the aim is to restore balance among branches of government and rein in court overreach.

The legislation follows the stalling of compromise talks between the government and opposition last month. Street protests that had subsided are flaring anew, with protesters planning to converge on Israel's main airport on Monday. Raising the stakes, one of Israel's largest shopping-centre chains threatened a one-day shutdown if the Knesset vote passes.

In televised remarks before the cabinet session, Netanyahu said it was "unthinkable" that the government would abridge the right to demonstrate or support any violence against protesters. But he argued such freedom should not be extended to "violations of the law that harm the basic rights of millions of citizens and are taking place on an almost daily basis," citing as examples the disruptions at Ben Gurion Airport, closures of main roads and the heckling of elected officials by protesters.

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara - who has been openly criticised by several cabinet ministers - would be called upon "to give an accounting" at Sunday's meeting, Netanyahu said. Announcing the plan to shut down all 24 of its malls on Tuesday, Big Shopping Centers called the "reasonableness" bill, if it passes first Knesset reading, a "serious step on the way to clearly illegal governmental corruption, and another step on the way to dictatorship".

"Such legislation would be a fatal blow to Israel's business and economic certainty and would directly and immediately endanger our existence as a leading company in Israel," it added in an open letter. Shares of Big, which earned a net 130 million shekels ($35 million) in the first quarter, slumped 3.1%. Cabinet minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he would boycott Big unless it retracted what he deemed political "bullying" by a business.

The furore has stirred fears for Israel's democratic health and dented the economy. TheMarker financial news site on Sunday estimated a loss to the economy of some 150 billion shekels ($41 billion), citing weaker shares and the shekel, and higher inflation as a result of a more than 5% drop in the shekel versus the dollar that has helped to fuel inflation and overall cost of living.

Last Wednesday, Tel Aviv's outgoing police commander Ami Eshed said he had encountered political intervention by members Netanyahu's cabinet whom he said wanted excessive force used against anti-government protesters. ($1 = 3.6951 shekels)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023