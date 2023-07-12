Rising Yamuna water level: Delhi BJP leaders visit affected people, provide help

Delhi BJP leaders, including party MPs and MLAs, met people displaced from Yamuna flood plains due to rising water levels in the river on Wednesday and provided them with food and other relief material.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal call an all-party meeting on the situation in the national capital.

Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of running away from his responsibility and seeking the help of the Centre, which he said showed that his government was not prepared to handle the flood situation in the city.

Party MPs, including Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri and Gautam Gambhir, visited different areas and met the people displaced from the flood plains of the Yamuna.

South Delhi MP Bidhuri participated in flood relief work at Jaitpur Extension, while Tiwari, the North East Delhi MP, visited different places and distributed food to the affected people at Old Usmanpur.

Tiwari also coordinated with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel for evacuation of people from flooded Gandhi Mendu village in northeast Delhi and provided them with relief material.

East Delhi MP Gambhir also visited the flooded area in his constituency and ensured arrangements of food and other help to the affected people, a statement from his office said.

''Just like in the Covid pandemic, BJP leaders, workers, MPs and MLAs have extended a helping hand to the affected people in Delhi due to swelling Yamuna river,'' Sachdeva said.

''Every state government seeks help from the Centre at the time of crisis, but the way Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to the Centre today shows that he has no preparation at all,'' he alleged.

Kejriwal in a letter to Union Home minister Amit Shah urged him to work together to ensure safety of the people of Delhi amid the rising water level in the Yamuna.

Sachdeva charged that the BJP immediately set up eight relief camps for the affected people but the officials of the Delhi government were pressuring the party workers to remove party flags and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi's posters at the camps.

