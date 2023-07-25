Left Menu

Punjab: Former Congress MLA Ashwani Sekhri joins BJP

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-07-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress MLA Ashwani Sekhri on Tuesday joined the BJP in the presence of its state unit president Sunil Jakhar here.

Sekhri along with his supporters entered the BJP fold days after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on July 16 and expressed his intention of joining the party.

Sekhri was the MLA from the Batala assembly seat thrice in 1985, 2002 and 2012 and a minister in the Amarinder Singh government between 2002 and 2007.

Welcoming Sekhri into the BJP, Jakhar accused the Congress of deviating from its ideology.

''The Congress kneeled before the AAP for its vested interests and betrayed party workers in Punjab to save its few leaders,'' Jakhar alleged.

Jakhar joined the BJP last year after quitting the Congress.

Sekhri too slammed the Congress, alleging that its leaders only fight for posts. There was a time when merit was recognized but today only money matters and positions are distributed for money, he alleged.

Sekhri said he will work as a soldier of the BJP for the welfare of the people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

