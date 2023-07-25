Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL76 OPPN-LDALL NO-CONFIDENCE **** Amid logjam over Manipur, oppn bloc INDIA likely to submit no-confidence motion notice against govt in LS Wednesday New Delhi: The alliance of 26 opposition parties INDIA is likely to submit a notice for a no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha on Wednesday to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak in Parliament on the Manipur violence, senior leaders of the front said. **** CAL26 MANIPUR-LD INTERNET **** Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband; mobile internet remains suspended Imphal: The Manipur government on Tuesday lifted the suspension on broadband internet conditionally in a ''liberalised manner'', nearly three months after it was banned due to the ethnic violence in the state. **** DEL21 PM-2NDLD OPPOSITION **** PM Modi cites East India company, PFI, Indian Mujahideen to hit back at Opposition alliance New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday derided the opposition alliance INDIA as the most directionless the country had ever seen, and cited reviled names such as East India Company and Indian Mujahideen to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country's name. **** DEL80 SHAH-LD OPPOSITION **** Reaching out to Oppn, Amit Shah writes to Kharge and Adhir on Manipur debate; urges all to rise above party lines New Delhi: Seeking to break the current logjam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday sought ''invaluable cooperation'' of the opposition to discuss the Manipur issue in Parliament and asked them to rise above party lines to find a ''permanent'' solution to the embroglio in a ''harmonious'' way. **** DEL85 CAB-DELHI-BILL **** Union Cabinet approves bill to replace Delhi services ordinance: Sources New Delhi: The Union Cabinet is learnt to have given its nod on Tuesday to a bill that will replace the ordinance promulgated for the creation of an authority for transfers and postings of Group-A officers in Delhi, sources said. **** DEL77 ED-DJB-LD SEARCHES (RPT) **** ED lodges case to probe 2 instances of alleged graft against DJB, NBCC officials; conducts raids New Delhi: The ED on Tuesday said it has registered a money laundering case to probe two instances of alleged irregularities in the tendering process of the Delhi Jal Board and raided the premises of its employees as well as those of NBCC and some others. **** DEL61 RJ-GUDHA-LD INTERVIEW **** Gudha suggests narco test on all Rajasthan ministers, sides with Pilot Jaipur: Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha called for a narco test on all ministers in the state on Tuesday, a day after he waved a 'red diary' in the assembly alleging it contained details of financial irregularities involving Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and others. **** DEL57 UP-PAK-INDIAN-WOMAN-VILLAGE **** Day before Alwar woman's wedding in Pakistan, police visited her Indian husband's village Ballia (UP): Police have visited the village of the husband of the woman who recently travelled to a remote corner of Pakistan to meet a Facebook friend, and conducted a ''preliminary investigation'', officials said here on Tuesday. **** DEL70 JAMIAT-UCC **** UCC can jeopardise principles of religious diversity, minority rights, justice, says Jamiat chief New Delhi: Jamiat Uleme-e-Hind chief Maulana Mahmood Madani has claimed that implementation of the Uniform Civil Code could jeopardise the principles of religious diversity, minority rights and justice. **** MDS26 KA-WASHROOM VIDEO-POLICE **** 'Hidden camera in college washroom': Udupi SP asks public not to believe rumours Mangaluru: Udupi district police have urged the public not to believe rumours regarding news circulating in social media that a hidden camera was placed in the washroom of a private college in Udupi by female students of a particular community. **** MDS20 ISRO-CHANDRAYAAN-2ND LD MANOEUVRE **** Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO successfully performs 5th orbit-raising manoeuvre to take craft closer to Moon Bengaluru: ISRO on Tuesday successfully performed the fifth orbit-raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, setting the stage for its planned August 1 journey towards the Moon after leaving Earth's orbit. **** BUSINESS DEL72 BIZ-RBI-LD CLIMATE **** RBI plans guidance on stress testing for climate vulnerability of banks' credit portfolio Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India plans to soon come out with guidance for banks on stress testing for climate vulnerability of their credit portfolio, according to Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao. **** DEL54 BIZ-AGRI-FOOD PRICES **** Govt says closely monitoring prices, demand-supply situation of food items New Delhi: The government is closely monitoring the prices as well as the demand-supply situation of all essential food items, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Tuesday said while asserting that it is committed to balancing the interest of both consumers and farmers. **** LEGAL LGD27UP-HC-3RDLD GYANVAPI **** Gyanvapi mosque management moves Allahabad HC over ASI survey, hearing begins Prayagraj (UP): The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday heard a plea against a district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi was built upon a temple. **** LGD21 DL-COURT-KANDA-CHRONOLOGY **** Chronology of events leading to acquittal of Haryana ex-minister Kanda in Geetika Sharma suicide case New Delhi: Following is a timeline of events in which a Delhi court on Tuesday acquitted ex-Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda and co-accused Aruna Chadha in a case of abetment of suicide of air hostess Geetika Sharma. **** LGD9 SC-POLITICAL PARTIES-RTI **** CIC verdict can't be used to seek SC order for bringing political parties under RTI: Centre New Delhi: An order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) cannot be used to seek a writ from the Supreme Court to bring recognised political parties under the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the Centre told the apex court on Tuesday. **** FOREIGN FGN62 IMF-INDIA-GROWTH **** IMF projects Indian economy to grow at 6.1 per cent in 2023 Washington: The IMF on Tuesday projected a growth rate of 6.1 per cent for India in 2023, which is a 0.2 percentage point upward revision compared with the April projection. **** FGN60 CHINA-2NDLD FOREIGN MINISTER **** China sacks 'missing' foreign minister Qin Gang, reappoints Wang Yi Beijing: China on Tuesday sacked Foreign Minister Qin Gang and reappointed top diplomat Wang Yi to the post, ending the rare embarrassing drama involving a close confidant of President Xi Jinping in the tightly-run Communist country. **** FGN22 SAFRICA-DOVAL-WANG-LD MEETING **** NSA Ajit Doval meets top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, calls for removal of 'impediments' in bilateral ties Johannesburg: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi during which he emphasised the need for continuing efforts to restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas to remove the ''impediments'' to normalcy in bilateral relations. **** FGN48 PAK-INDIAN-WOMAN-2NDLD MARRIAGE **** Married Indian woman Anju becomes Fatima, weds her Pak Facebook friend after converting to Islam Peshawar: Anju, the Indian mother of two children who travelled to a remote village in Pakistan, married her Facebook friend on Tuesday after converting to Islam and now has a new name Fatima. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)