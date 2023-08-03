Left Menu

"Will investigate all possible angles in Art Director Nitin Desai’s death case": Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the state government will investigate all possible angles in the Art Director Nitin Desai’s death case.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2023 15:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 15:38 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that all possible angles will be investigated in the Art Director Nitin Desai's death case. While replying to a question in the Maharashtra state assembly, Devendra Fadnavis said," We will investigate all angles angle whether was he was pressurised. We will see if any things can be done for him as far as the studio is concerned. At present can't make any announcement on it. We will also investigate the people whom he used to meet too."

Nitin Desai was found dead in his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday. According to police, Desai's body was found hanging in his ND Studio in Karjat, some 80 km outside Mumbai.

The preliminary findings in the postmortem revealed that the cause of death is hanging "Postmortem of art director Nitin Desai has been conducted by a team of four doctors. As per preliminary findings, the cause of death is due to hanging. Further investigation is underway," police said.

Desai was noted for his innovative studio design and collaborated with filmmakers like Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He was famed for his work in movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (2000), Lagaan (2002), Devdas (2003), Jodhaa Akbar (2008) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).

He had won three Filmfare Awards for Best Art Direction and four National Film Awards for Best Art Direction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

