Blinken speaks with Niger former president - US State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Friday with former Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou and expressed his grave concern at the continued detention of the country's current president, Mohamed Bazoun, and his family, the State Department said.

"The Secretary assured the former president of the United States' continued dedication to finding a peaceful resolution that ensures Niger can remain a strong partner in security and development in the region," department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

